Pro-life vs. pro-choice: Both sides share thoughts on new Texas abortion law

TEXAS (KSLA) - On Wednesday, May 19, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law stating all abortion providers must check for a fetal heartbeat before performing the procedure. If a heartbeat is detected, the doctor cannot perform the procedure unless there is a medical emergency.
Medical experts say a heartbeat can be detected as early as the six week mark, before most women recognize they’re pregnant. This ball marks a major leap for pro-life advocates but a major setback for pro-choice advocates.
“I would ask [opposers], ‘what they think a pre-born child is, especially in the context of this, with the heatbeat bill? Is that pre-born child, the person in the womb, a human being like you or me, worthy of justice and legal protection?’ If you agree with us on that, then we can’t set arbitrary timelines of when we decide to give people their protection and when we don’t,” said Texas Right to Life Senior Legislative Associate Rebecca Parma.
A small group of protestors with the Lilith Fund tried to make a last-minute plea to stop the passage of the law. They fear what they call anti-abortion extremists will use this bill to sue abortion funds.
In a statement, Lilith Fund Executive Director Amanda Beatriz Williams sent a statement to KSLA News 12 reporter Destinee Patterson. It reads, in part:
No one should face fear, stigma, or unnecessary barriers when seeking reproductive healthcare, including abortion care. This fight is far from over. Abortion is still legal in all 50 states, and this Legislature can’t shut us down or stop us from supporting Texans seeking abortion care.
The bill does not make exceptions for situations of rape or incest, but cites that public and private agencies provide emergency contraception.
“No matter how that child came to be, even through these horrendous circumstances, that doesn’t make legitimate the right to kill that child,” Parma said.
Legislators have a unique plan in place for enforcement.
“The difference with this bill is that it removes state enforcement of the bill,” Parma said. “It gives enforcement entirely into the hands of private citizens -- to hold abortionists accountable, to follow the law through private lawsuits.”
The governor signed the bill on the heels of a major announcement from the U.S. Supreme Court, that it would hear a case involving abortion that could directly challenge the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade case.
It goes into effect Sept. 1.
