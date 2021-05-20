Senate passes Rep. Bell bill purging dead from voter rolls

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas state representative’s legislation to expedite the process by which dead Texans are purged from voter registration rolls has been approved in the Texas Senate.
HB 1264, authored by Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney) was considered by the Senate on Wednesday. They passed the bill on a 30-1 vote. Sen. Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) cast the lone nay vote.
Under current law, there is no specified amount of time between a person’s death and when a registrar is required to remove their name from voter rolls.
