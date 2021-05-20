Storms bring wind damage to Lufkin neighborhood

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Stormy weather on Thursday caused some damage around Lufkin.
Around 3:45 p.m., Lufkin police say they received a report of a tornado sighting. The tornado was said to be crossing 103 east and headed toward the Redland area.
According to PIO Jessica Pebsworth, the city’s emergency management coordinator immediately called the National Weather Service to see if they had anything on radar to indicate a tornadic storm. NWS officials said they did not.
Officers headed to the area to see if they could locate the storm or damage. They did not find damage but noticed “strange looking” clouds in the area, Pebsworth said.
After numerous additional anecdotal reports, the emergency management coordinator checked with NWS once more. NWS officials said the storm system was “too weak” to create tornadoes.
Angelina County has reported damage in the area of Albritton Road and Lone Star Road, as well.
