1 killed, 3 injured when 18-wheeler collides with u-turning SUV

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department says they are working a major accident on NW Stallings involving an 18 wheeler and a passenger vehicle.
From Nacogdoches police:
The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently working a major accident in the 1200 block of NW Stallings Dr (Loop 224) involving a 18 wheeler and a white subcompact sports utility vehicle.
There were three adults and one child in the white vehicle. One of the adult passengers was pronounced deceased.
Initial information at this time was the 18 wheeler was traveling northbound on NW Stallings Drive when it struck the white vehicle that was attempting to make a u-turn. The driver of the 18 wheeler was not injured.
Two adults and one child that were in the white vehicle were transported to a local hospital. The Traffic Division is on scene conducting an investigation and collecting evidence.
TxDOT is on scene assisting with traffic. At this time all northbound traffic is being rerouted and the southbound traffic is down to one lane. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
We are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of family. As further information becomes available it will be released.
PREVIOUS:
Northbound lanes on NW Stallings are closed for traffic between Douglass Rd and Austin St. One southbound lane remains open.
As further information becomes available it will be released. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.
