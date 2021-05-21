1 dead after head-on collision in 2800 block of Main Street in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently working a major accident in the 2800 block of E. Main St involving a Kia passenger car and a Volkswagen passenger car. The NPD Traffic division is on scene conducting an investigation and collecting evidence.
Initial information at this time is the driver of the Kia passenger car crossed over into the eastbound lane while traveling westbound on E. Main St causing a head on collision with the other vehicle that was traveling eastbound.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported by ambulance to the hospital. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.
The driver of the Kia was later pronounced deceased by the Justice of the Peace. We are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of family. At this time the roadway is still closed and traffic is being rerouted. As further information becomes available, it will be released.
