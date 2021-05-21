First Alert: More drenching, tropical downpours likely through Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Flash Flood Watch has now been extended through 7 a.m. Saturday for Angelina, Cherokee, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, and Tyler counties. This is to account for the heavy, tropical downpours that will continue to stream in this evening and then again on Saturday.
Much of this moisture is associated with an area of low pressure spinning in the western Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is now tagging this system for a 60% chance of tropical cyclone development before it moves ashore along the middle Texas coast tonight.
Rainfall amounts should average around one inch, but a few areas that see multiple waves of rain will receive higher amounts, possibly reaching two-to-three inches in a few spots. If that were to occur, then flooding issues will start to arise.
We will finally see this wet pattern break up for the second half of the weekend as a ridge of high pressure in the southeast United States nudges westward, shifting the deeper moisture away from us and allowing some drier air to punch in from the east.
Sunday and Monday look to remain mostly dry and warm as that ridge of high pressure shuts off the rain valve. This will lead to daytime highs warming into the middle 80′s under partly sunny skies.
However, by next Tuesday and Wednesday, that ridge will weaken enough to open up the door for some diurnal showers and thunderstorms to enter the equation. This will lead to a 40% chance of rain returning to our region. Even though you do not want to hear about more rain chances, the silver lining here is that it will be scattered in nature. That means not everyone will get wet.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.