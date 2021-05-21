First Career & Technical Education signing at Nacogdoches High School

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Following the success of athletic signings, about 40 graduating Nacogdoches high school seniors signed up for a career path on Friday.
Texas Career Signings is a new statewide initiative. It honors the 12.5 million American high school and college students enrolled in CTE courses.
The Texas Workforce Commission and CTE programs become partners in helping students enter in-demand careers, including certifications.
“So whenever they graduate from high school, they have a ticket to go somewhere,” assured Jacob Lusk, the CTE director at Nacogdoches High School.
“It’s setting them up for success,” said Tiereny J. White, career and education outreach specialist for Texas Workforce Commission. “So post-graduation, if that’s a career field they want to go straight into, we help facilitate those connections.”
Emily Leuschner will seek her second certification after graduation.
“I’m currently, just got my cosmetology license, and I’ve been taking cosmo since sophomore year, and as of right now I’m working at a spa here in Nac,” Leuschner said. “I plan to move to Waco in the fall and take a barbering license.”
Justin Camacho signed with Universal Technical Institute in Houston for automotive certifications that may bring him back home.
“I’m really interested in motorsports,” Camacho said. “Mast Motorsports - I really want to go work there one day.”
Jackson Oliver signed with Stephen F. Austin State University’s STEM’s new biomedical science certification program, a study that includes researching and diagnosing diseases.
Their career paths could help build an economy and fill urgent needs for skilled labor in high-demand industries.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.