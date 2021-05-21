Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We’re in store for yet another cloudy and rainy day here in our section of the Lone Star state. Winds will remain mostly from the east-southeast at 8-12 miles per hour and highs will range from the middle to upper 70s with a few warm spots reaching to near 80 degrees. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours before skies somewhat quiet down overnight and early tomorrow morning. Severe threats are low, but some storms will be capable of very heavy rain and some gusty winds. The forecast gets a little trickier as we get into Saturday, as a non-tropical low continues to organize in the Gulf of Mexico. This low is expected to push to the north and move inland overnight tonight, and then push to the northwest just off to the west of East Texas. As it pushes northward, this low-pressure system will likely generate a good round of showers and storms throughout the bulk of the day tomorrow before skies mostly dry out overnight into very early Sunday morning. A few stray showers/isolated thundershower will be possible for our westernmost counties on Sunday, but most of the area will trend fairly dry, and this will continue into Monday as well. As rain chances drop down, temperatures will jump up into the middle 80s for highs on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Our dry streak does not seem like it will last long, however, as showers and isolated thundershowers return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Folks, please take flooding seriously. If you see flood waters running over a roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it. Instead, please turn around and find an alternate route.