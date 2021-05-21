Friday’s Weather: More rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle and mist this morning. Temperatures are starting out near 70 degrees. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by afternoon and continue into the evening. Mostly cloudy for tomorrow with another chance for thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. A brief chance to dry out on Sunday but slight chances for rain return to the forecast Monday and increase through midweek next week.