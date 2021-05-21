Hudson, Kennard baseball join Lovelady, Diboll softball as teams heading to next playoff round

(KTRE) - Four Deep East Texas teams punched their tickets to the next round of the UIL baseball and softball playoffs.
In softball action, Diboll jumped out to an early 7-2 lead over Troy and held on to win 8-7 sweeping their series in two games to make it to their second straight 3A Region III final.
Lovelady also won in softball action. A night after winning on a walkoff, the Lions came from behind again. Trailing 5-2, the team put on a hitting clinic late and won 18-7 over Como Pickton. The win sets up a rematch of the 2019 2A Region III final between West Sabine and the Lions.
On the baseball field, Kennard made school history with a 10-0 win over North Zulch in five innings. The Tigers overcame a slow start on offense, as well as heavy rains late, to force the mercy rule in the fifth inning.
Hudson won in a tight game with Lake Belton to move to the 4A Region III semifinals.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.