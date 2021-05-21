Lufkin woman recounts Thursday storm close-call

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin woman recounts her experience as she and her family weathered Thursday’s storms.
Gail Denning was at her home with her husband and two daughters. She said her husband was about to leave when he heard a loud whistling sound before looking up to see the sky turn dark.
“The trees were bending and he ran back in the house,” she said. “The girls said they heard cracking and snapping of wood. That had to be the swing set and limbs hitting the house. Also the basketball goal, trampoline and patio set are glass and metal, and (the girls) said they heard metal hitting the pavement.”
While weather experts have yet to confirm precisely what kind of weather event this was, Denning said the whole affair only lasted about 15 seconds. It left a wooden swing set heavily damaged in their yard.
