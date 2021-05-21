Main Street Heritage Days in San Augustine set for first weekend in June

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The two day Main Street Heritage Event in San Augustine will take place on June 4 and 5th and feature many activities and vendors.
Sam Houston will also be in attendance in a re-enactment by Brad Maule, and Emmy Award winning actor. Maule is best known for his role as Dr. Tony Jones on General Hospital.
Some of the vendors already signed up include, bottle wind chimes, decorative bottles, honey, chicken on a stick, alligator on a stick, shrimp on a stick, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, potatoes twist, cheese sticks, fried pickles, fried mushrooms, fried boudain balls, corn dogs, books on the Lewis Hotel, informational booths, custom made jewelry, bamboo sheets, custom made tumblers, and Pink Zebra line.
Activities include the kid’s barrel train, tractor show, pancake breakfast, author corner, 1919 Museum open, walk-run, re-enactments, horseshoe farriers, mixed media art displays, cultural heritage displays, professional family photoshoot area, heritage windshield tour, on-stage live entertainment, Dutch oven cooking with samples, beekeepers, and the list goes on!
If you are interested in participating as a vendor, you can call 936-275-3172 or 936-201-9798
