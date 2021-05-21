New principal selected for Nacogdoches High School

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD has selected the new principal for Nacogdoches High School.
The district announced Stephen Autrey will be the new principal at the high school.
A press release from the district said the former Region 7 Middle School Principal of the Year has led NISD’s Mike Moses Middle School since 2017.
Autrey will officially take over NISD’s largest campus on July 1, NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo announced today.
“Mr. Autrey has done a wonderful job at Mike Moses since coming to NISD,” Trujillo said. “He’s innovative and creates an atmosphere where a team can grow and have success.
“Mr. Autrey will be a great fit for our high school campus, where there are so many outstanding opportunities for our students.”
Autrey came to Mike Moses in 2017 after serving as principal at Bastrop Intermediate School near Austin. In 2018, Autrey was selected as Middle School Principal of the Year in Region 7 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.
Autrey began his career in education as a coach and teacher.
He taught and coached in Little River-Academy ISD, his alma mater, as well as Troy, Fairfield and Kilgore before returning to Central Texas where he was head basketball coach at Bastrop High School before moving into administration with Bastrop ISD.
“This is an incredible opportunity, and I’m grateful to get this chance,” Autrey said. “I will certainly miss Mike Moses Middle School; the staff here has been wonderful to work with for the last four years, and I greatly appreciate all their hard work and dedication.
“It takes all of us to create a champion atmosphere. My goal is to help develop that atmosphere, and that will be the case at the high school. I believe that the atmosphere is built on listening to the students, teachers and community; I’m placed in this position to serve.”
Dr. Rom Crespo resigned in August as NHS principal to take a similar position with Goose Creek ISD. Since September, Dr. Kenneth Matthews has served as interim principal at NHS.
