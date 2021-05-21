NWS survey confirms EF-1 tornado in Angelina County Thursday

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A National Weather survey crew released their findings after Thursday’s severe weather in Angelina County.
The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport conducted a storm survey in western Angelina county on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of wind damage from a heavy thundershower on Thursday afternoon.
After conducting their survey, they concluded the storm damage indicators were that of an EF-1 tornado that touched down in western Angelina County, about five miles west of Hudson at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. It stayed on the ground for approximately six minutes before lifting around 3:31 p.m. just south of State Highway 103 West.
The tornado stayed on the ground for about 2.6 miles and was 75 yards at its widest point as it trekked to the north-northwest before lifting a short time later. The tree damage were the main indicators in estimating peak wind gusts of 100 mph, which makes it an EF-1 rated tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported.
Here are more storm details on their survey:
This EF-1 tornado began on the south end of a large property along Old Bonner Road and tracked north-northwest for at
least an estimated 2.5 miles through rural areas of northwestern Angelina county. The bulk of damage was observed in the
aforementioned property in which the tornado began with the damage mainly confined to scores of trees either uprooted, having trunks snapped, or loosing large branches. One outbuilding did receive minor damage on the outskirts of the tornado on this
property. It is worth noting tornadic damage extended as far as the eye could see south of the south boundary of said property
although access to survey farther south was unavailable via road networks. The next downstream location was across Blackburn
Switch Road where a narrow swath of EF-0 tree damage was observed. This was judged the ending point due to lack of access
farther north. Finally, it is worth pointing out our track assessment went across a private road to a hunting camp and it is
assumed the tornado tracked across western portions of this camp, although lack of access did not give the survey team an
opportunity to confirm this assumption. A special thanks goes out to the Angelina County Emergency
Management Office for their assistance in the survey process.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.