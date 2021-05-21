Polk County deputies nab burglary suspect caught on video after manhunt

“Any information you may have in this case or any other case in Polk County, please submit a tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App), or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.,” the press release stated. “You may also contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division directly and speak to a Detective, at 936-327-6810.”