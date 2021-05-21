Polk County deputies nab burglary suspect caught on video after manhunt

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After a brief manhunt, Polk County authorities captured a man who was allegedly caught on surveillance video as he broke into a home near Mangum Road on May 13.
Steven Ray Beaird, 30, Onalaska, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a burglary of a building charge. His bond amount has been set at $5,000.
According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a homeowner on May 13. He said that his building was being burglarized and that they could see the suspect on remote surveillance video.
PCSO deputies responded to the home near Mangum Road. However, by the time they got to the scene, the suspect had left.
After the complainant described the suspect, PCSO deputies and the Polk County fire marshal started to search the area near the house. The suspect was caught and identified as Beaird.
Upon further investigation, several items of stolen property were recovered. Beaird was then arrested and taken to the county jail without any further incident.
“Any information you may have in this case or any other case in Polk County, please submit a tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App), or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.,” the press release stated. “You may also contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division directly and speak to a Detective, at 936-327-6810.”
