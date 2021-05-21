Records reveal Angelina County commissioner charged on two additional counts

According to an arrest affidavit KTRE obtained in August of 2019, Angelina County deputies responded to Cheshire’s home the night of Aug. 20 after a 911 call which investigators say was immediately disconnected. The affidavit states operators called the number back and a woman said everything was “okay for now” but the woman sounded “shaky.” The affidavit states a deputy went to the home and met with the woman, who said everything was OK and she was leaving the home.