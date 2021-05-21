San Augustine County among 81 set to receive flood mitigation funds

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, The General Land Office of Texas approved millions of dollars in flood mitigation funding for several East Texas counties and cities.
One of those areas in San Augustine, where the winter storm devastated the city and county with people there not having water for weeks.
The Texas General Land Office approved more than $7.5 million dollars to San Augustine County and the City of San Augustine for flood mitigation projects with damage caused in 2015, 2016 and 2017 with Hurricane Harvey.
“It’s going to be a great thing,” County Judge Jeff Boyd said. “Especially for a poor county like San Augustine, and 50% of this money has to be used in areas low and moderate income and that’s the people that need it the most.”
Back in February, the winter storm devastated the water sources in the City of San Augustine, where many were without water for weeks. City Manager John Camp says these funds will help the water infrastructure.
“These funds will exactly address the problems that we experienced that made that storm effect the worst,” he said. “The critical components failed us in supplying the west side of town which is the U.S. Highway 96 pressure plane are going to be replaced, and that will allow us to hopefully add a direct connect from the water plant to the water tower. As well as a larger, more robust pump station in mid-town to get the water from one side to the other. If we had it in place already, what we experienced wouldn’t have happened.”
“These applications were done months ago, almost a year ago now, and City Manager John Camp had the foresight to include the water system for the City which also feeds most of the County, too,” Boyd said.
These funds are for the first round of more than $2.3 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to protect Texas communities hit by Hurricane Harvey and severe flooding in 2015 and 2016.
The General Land Office states $3,472,500 will be used for the city’s public water system and $4,100,000 for countywide roads and drainage improvements for flood mitigation.
“It will drain off and not affect homes and businesses,” Boyd said. “Instead of putting bandages on some of these roads, we’ll be able to really fix them right. It’s a long process still. It’ll be months but hopefully by the first of the year, we’ll be able to get started on it. "
Other East Texas communities received funding as well. To learn more on the flood mitigation funds issued for 81 Texas Counties including more in East Texas, click here.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.