Sautéed summer vegetables over creamy Parmesan grits by Mama Steph

Here's a simple dinner recipe for you to try when you have time to chop a few veggies, maybe while the steaks or chicken are on the grill.
Sautéed summer vegetables over creamy Parmesan grits
2 zucchini, sliced thin
2 summer squash, sliced thin
8 ounce package of sliced mushrooms
8 ounces grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
One bunch green onions, thinly sliced (don’t use the outer half of the green part of the onions; it is rather tough.)
olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon of salt or seasoned salt
For the vegetables:
Place two tablespoons of olive oil in a deep nonstick skillet over medium heat.
Add all the vegetables except the tomatoes to the skillet, and sautee, tossing occasionally to evenly cook. After about five minutes, add the tomato halves, and the garlic. Cook for five more minutes.
Taste a forkful of the mixture and adjust seasonings, if needed. Serve while hot over Parmesan grits.
Parmesan Grits:
1 cup quick (NOT instant) grits
3 cups chicken broth (or water, if that’s all you have on hand)
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup heavy cream or half and half
2/3 cup grated Parmesan
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
Method:
Bring the broth or water to a boil, and then whisk in the grits, salt and red pepper flakes. Return to a boil, then turn to low to keep a slow simmer, stirring occasionally and covering with lid, for the time indicated on your container of grits. (Quick grits are usually ready in five to eight minutes.)
Still over low heat, stir in the Parmesan and the cream. Whisk to incorporate well. Taste and add a small bit of other seasonings as you like, such as Tony Cacheres Creole Seasoning, etc., being careful not to oversalt.
Turn off heat, and serve topped with the sauteed vegetables.
