Shooting leaves one injured in Texarkana; suspect sought

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex on the morning of May 20.
Police were called to the Brook Hollow Apartments in the 2500 block of E 24th Street.
According to police at the scene, the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute, police say.
Police have identified the suspect as Stephen Burris, 24. He’s wanted on eight counts of aggravated assault (for shooting multiple times) and first-degree battery.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.