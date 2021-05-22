Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus

By WISN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal, ended up at a bus yard after he was placed on the wrong bus home.

Petria Reliford began to panic Thursday afternoon when her 7-year-old son Jeremiah didn’t come home from school.

“He didn’t com home. We waited until like 4:30, 4:45, 5 o’clock,” she said. “So, I had a panic. So, I said, ‘Oh wow, where’s Jeremiah?”

Reliford said she dropped Jeremiah off that morning at Grantosa Elementary School, and he was to have taken a bus back home. When the bus didn’t bring him home, she went to the school to look for him.

She said the school told her he was marked absent on the bus.

“They stated that they didn’t have Jeremiah on the bus, they don’t know where Jeremiah’s at,” Reliford said. “I said, ‘how could y’all let this happen?’”

Reliford called the police and filed a report. She waited for hours until she got a call at about 7 p.m. that Jeremiah had been found at the First Student Bus Company’s bus yard.

In an emailed statement, the company reported Jeremiah had been placed on the wrong bus at the school. When the driver discovered he was on the wrong bus, he brought Jeremiah back to the bus yard.

According to the company, Jeremiah “was never left unattended” and “their entire team worked to get him home safely.”

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Public Schools said they don’t know how Jeremiah was put on the wrong bus.

After the incident, Reliford said she took Jeremiah to a hospital to be checked out. She said he was physically unharmed, but traumatized.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake
First Alert Traffic
1 dead after head-on collision in 2800 block of Main Street in Nacogdoches
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Henry Brogdon (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Man arrested in Tyler in connection with shooting death of Oregon woman

Latest News

Suspect in 4 killings arrested after week-long manhunt in S.C.
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
A car is caught on camera barreling down a sidewalk in Milwaukee.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Reckless driver speeds down sidewalk
India is now the third country to report more than 300,000 COVID-19 deaths.
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world