Lufkin VFW Post, Auxiliary gear up for ‘Buddy’ Poppy Week

“We’ll have a barbecue-catered dinner, a live band, a live auction, and a silent auction, and once again, 100 percent of the money we are raising this year from the Buddy Poppy is going back to our veterans,” Spradlin said. “So no costs of any of the events are we using any of the money from the Buddy Poppy’s for. We have had local community involvement that has stepped in and graciously donated everything for us so 100 percent of it can go back to veterans.”