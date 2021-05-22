Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another grey and rainy day across East Texas as a non-tropical low spins northwest through the state. Scattered showers will begin to diminish in coverage as we move into the overnight hours and thankfully skies will mostly dry out throughout the day tomorrow. Sunday starts off mostly cloudy and muggy in the middle to upper 60s. By the afternoon, skies will partially clear and will allow for peaks of sunshine to return at times as highs warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds build back in Monday, and rain chances increase through the morning hours as scattered showers and isolated storms become likely throughout the afternoon and evening. A fairly rinse and repeat forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, then a drier streak finally returns to East Texas by Thursday and looks to last through at least Saturday of next week. As rain chances drop down, temperatures will jump up into the upper 80s for highs on by the end of the next work week.