Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

A system off the Texas Coast will bring more tropical moisture to East Texas over the next few days, dropping more moisture in our already saturated and flooded areas. The good news is that over the next week, it looks like accumulations totals are less than 2″, and even that much would be a stretch. Over the coming days, periods of showers and clouds will mix with some sunshine peeking through the clouds. Rain chances stay relatively low compared to the last few days, but we’ll have a chance at rain every day until Thursday. I think we’re dry Thursday, but then rain back in the forecast for Friday. As stated above, rainfall totals should be less than 2″ for this week, with most areas seeing around half an inch. Winds this weekend generally out of the southeast.