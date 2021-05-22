Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting northeast over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in an 11 p.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 9 mph (15 kph).

The system was expected to speed up as it moves northeast, and then dissipate by Monday, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda was discontinued Saturday morning.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake
First Alert Traffic
1 dead after head-on collision in 2800 block of Main Street in Nacogdoches
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Henry Brogdon (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Man arrested in Tyler in connection with shooting death of Oregon woman

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
Suspect in 4 killings arrested after week-long manhunt in S.C.
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
A car is caught on camera barreling down a sidewalk in Milwaukee.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Reckless driver speeds down sidewalk