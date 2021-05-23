East Texas plants, trees still struggling after winter storm

“If your tree does have some leaves on it, it might be in your best interest to wait until next Spring before making any decision,” Ovelgonne said. “The tree could potentially come back. But if they are 100 percent completely bare right now, and if they continue to be bare through mid-to-late July, more than likely that the tree has succumbed to stressors and is more than likely dead. But you’re in no rush to remove that tree. Dead trees can stand for one or two years and maybe even longer. They’re structurally sound still. You don’t have to worry about them falling or anything, so you do have some time.”