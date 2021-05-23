Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was an appreciated quiet day in East Texas as peeks of sunshine made it through our mostly cloudy skies. Other than some spotty showers across our western counties, most of the area trended dry today! That all changes by tomorrow however, as clouds build back in overnight, and rain chances increase through the morning hours as temps only drop into the muggy middle to upper 60s. A few showers and areas of drizzle will be possible early tomorrow, and scattered showers and isolated storms become more likely throughout the afternoon and evening as highs warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We will see a fairly rinse and repeat forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, then a drier streak finally returns to East Texas by Thursday and Friday. As rain chances drop down, temperatures will jump up into the middle to upper 80s for highs by the end of the work week. For now, it looks like clouds build back in some next Saturday and scattered rain chances return to the forecast by next weekend. We may have some decent rain chances yet again for portions of this workweek, it is all about the baby steps. So far, this forecast is looking much better than what we dealt with last week!