Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Monday looks to be mostly cloudy as well, with highs around 80°. Rains till in the forecast, but chances are still low, and that will be the case for much of this week. Showers and thundershowers this week are not expected to be severe at this point. By Wednesday we’re in the upper 80s and Thursday may be our first day in a while where we don’t get any rain. As far as rainfall totals go, all three of the East Texas climate sites have recorded at least an excess of 4″ over the monthly normal and drought has pretty much been eradicated in East Texas.