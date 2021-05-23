Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning fog and drizzle gives way to mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine this afternoon. Highs today in the low 80s with a low chance for showers tonight. Overnight we cool down into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.
Monday looks to be mostly cloudy as well, with highs around 80°. Rains till in the forecast, but chances are still low, and that will be the case for much of this week. Showers and thundershowers this week are not expected to be severe at this point. By Wednesday we’re in the upper 80s and Thursday may be our first day in a while where we don’t get any rain. As far as rainfall totals go, all three of the East Texas climate sites have recorded at least an excess of 4″ over the monthly normal and drought has pretty much been eradicated in East Texas.
