Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend

By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

The numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday, about 90% of what it did on the equivalent Sunday in 2019.

At the same time in 2020, the TSA reported 267,000 screenings.

The latest numbers beat last week’s record as the nation appears to be easing out of the pandemic.

With more travelers, come more reports of passengers violating mask rules.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

With the Memorial Day holiday coming, airports around the country are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

