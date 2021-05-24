Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Apaches earn at-large bid to NJCAA DIII World Series

TJC Baseball
TJC Baseball
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apaches are heading back to the NJCAA Division III World Series.

On Mond ay morning the team learned they will open the 8-team event as the 2-seed against the 7-seeded Rockingham.

The Nationally ranked No.3 Apaches are 36-15 on the year. They lost the District C Championship Series to Coastal Bend, who earned the automatic berth to the event and will open as the 6-seed.

TJC will take on Rockingham on May 29 at 12 p.m.

