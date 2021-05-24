Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Food Bank to hold produce distribution in Lufkin Tuesday

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-through produce distribution in Lufkin Tuesday.

The distribution will take place at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

Multiple households can carpool. If someone is unable to attend a distribution, they may send a note with a friend or family member to pick up food for them. The note must include their name, signature, and a statement that the individual is permitted to pick up food for you. Any single car may not have more than three of these notes, so a maximum of four households can be served per vehicle.

If a family can’t attend the drive-thru distribution, they can visit the new food pantry at the Deep East Texas Resource Center at 105 Lofton St. in North Lufkin. The pantry is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays as well as 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. More information is at www.DETRC.org.

