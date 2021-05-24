FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The search continues for three south Texas women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo.

It’s been almost three months since 38-year-old Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, her 18-year-old daughter named Blasa, who goes by Lupita, and her family friend 38-year-old Perla Ercia went missing in Mexico.

The three women are from Laredo and were last seen crossing into Mexico on Mar. 3rd in a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with license plate, “FVS-0792”.

According to the FBI, the women had traveled to Mexico to see a doctor.

An FBI spokesperson says, there is no specific information that the women were taken against their will, but they do suspect that is what happened.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI San Antonio Division at (210)225-6741.

