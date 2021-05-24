First Alert: Keep those umbrellas handy as more rain in the works through the mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are tracking more pockets of rain moving back through East Texas today as the warm, muggy air has combined with daytime heating and minor disturbances tracking across the state to generate this Monday rainfall.

Thankfully, no significant flooding issues are expected as rainfall amounts should be manageable with rainfall rates not as high as last week.

Any ongoing rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will wane once the sun sets shortly after 8 p.m. this evening.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a 20% chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Look for highs to top out in the lower 80′s as it remains very muggy across East Texas.

Wednesday’s rain chance will drop to 30%, meaning not everyone will get wet as any rain activity will be more scattered in nature. Outside of any showers, it will be warm and humid under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80′s.

Drier weather will filter in by Thursday and Friday due to a shift in the weather pattern. In turn, this will lead to more sunshine and warming temperatures as daytime highs climb into the upper 80′s.

Most of your Memorial Day Observance weekend looks relatively dry and warm as daytime highs top out in the upper 80′s, which is what you expect on Memorial Day weekend. A weak frontal boundary will stall out across northeast Texas and may provide a few residents with a 20% chance of rain on Saturday. Otherwise, it looks to be partly-to-mostly sunny, warm, and humid.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.