Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mexico to buy Shell share of Texas refinery for $600 million

Mexico will says it will buy Shell’s 50% share in the jointly owned Deer Park refinery near...
Mexico will says it will buy Shell’s 50% share in the jointly owned Deer Park refinery near Houston. (File)(CNN (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico will says it will buy Shell’s 50% share in the jointly owned Deer Park refinery near Houston.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that Mexico will pay about $600 million for the plant, which already processes a lot of Mexican crude.

It is part of López Obrador’s central policy to build, acquire or renovate oil refineries, when most countries are trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

The Mexican president had complained recently that Deer Park had not yielded any benefits for Mexico under the current scheme. But he acknowledged it does process 340,000 barrels of crude per day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake

Latest News

East Texas Ag News: Following up on the February freeze damage
How to aid oak tree survival after the big 2021 freeze
East coast gas pipeline cyberattack could affect East Texans
East coast gas pipeline cyberattack could affect East Texans
A special cattle replacement sale took place in Crockett Saturday.
Queens of the South Replacement Sale held to boost cattle ranks
East Texas Ag News: Texas Hay Report
East Texas Ag News: Texas Hay Report
East Texas Ag News: Livestock Report
East Texas Ag News: Hay prices firm to higher for the week