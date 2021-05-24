Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who was recently indicted by a Newton County Grand Jury in connection to a murder is in custody.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Jaret Michael Chaudoin was taken into custody after spending the night in the woods after a pursuit involving law enforcement. He is currently in custody at the Jasper County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Chaudoin was recently indicted by the Newton County Grand Jury in connection to a murder which occurred in 2017.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Kirbyville Police Department, DPS, and the Woodville Prison Canine Unit all took part and assisted in locating and capturing the suspect.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.