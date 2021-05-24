Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit

Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Jaret Michael Chaudoin((Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office))
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who was recently indicted by a Newton County Grand Jury in connection to a murder is in custody.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Jaret Michael Chaudoin was taken into custody after spending the night in the woods after a pursuit involving law enforcement. He is currently in custody at the Jasper County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Chaudoin was recently indicted by the Newton County Grand Jury in connection to a murder which occurred in 2017.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Kirbyville Police Department, DPS, and the Woodville Prison Canine Unit all took part and assisted in locating and capturing the suspect.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake
First Alert Traffic
1 dead after head-on collision in 2800 block of Main Street in Nacogdoches
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Henry Brogdon (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Man arrested in Tyler in connection with shooting death of Oregon woman

Latest News

Workforce Solutions holding virtual job fair for child care teachers and workers
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: A few more showers
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake