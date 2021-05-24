Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes Senate committee

Rep. James White
Rep. James White(public use)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas legislator’s bill to improve technology on 911 services has passed the committee phase of the Texas Senate.

Rep. James White’s HB 2911 aims to have next generation technology for landline and wireless systems for 911 services.

White (R-HIllister) said the improvement would help first responders find the exact location for callers. For instance, a person could be found on the fifth floor of a hotel.

The Committee on Business and Commerce approved the bill on a 9-0 vote Friday. The committee opted to recommend the bill for the local and unconstested calendar, meaning it can be approved without debate.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills).

Previous story: Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes House vote

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake
First Alert Traffic
1 dead after head-on collision in 2800 block of Main Street in Nacogdoches
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
WEBXTRA: Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
WEBXTRA: Family working to get speed limit lowered in Central Heights
East Texas Food Bank to hold produce distribution in Lufkin Tuesday
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit