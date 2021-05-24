Roadwork for the week of May 24

Additionally, Tyler Maintenance will be performing night work on SH 110N inside Northwest Loop 323. Mill and inlay operations will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting Wednesday. This is the same type work scheduled at Loop 323 and SH 31W. Residents along SH 110N, can expect the work zone to be filled with heavy equipment, construction vehicles moving around, and loud machinery noise. Vehicles parked along the curb must be relocated during this work.