Senate OKs compromise on Rep. Schaefer permitless carry bill

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas legislator’s bill on permitless carry will be on the way to the governor’s desk after the Texas Senate passed a compromised version.

The original bill already passed the Senate but was back on the Senate floor Monday to vote on the new amended version. It keeps intact a number of changes that the Senate made to the House bill to assuage concerns from the law enforcement community, including striking a provision that would have barred cops from questioning someone based only on their possession of a handgun. The compromise version also preserves a Senate amendment beefing up the criminal penalty for a felon caught carrying to a second-degree felony with a minimum of five years in prison. Other Senate changes that survived was a requirement that the Texas Department of Public Safety offer a free online course on gun safety.

On Sunday, the House approved the amended bill in an 82-62 vote. The Senate is expected to approve the new version soon. Once the Senate approves the agreed-upon version, it will head to Abbott’s desk.

The Senate approved the bill after 5 p.m. Monday.

