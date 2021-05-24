Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Surfers descend on Waco for national surfing contest

By Rosemond Crown
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a little known secret that Waco has become a surfing destination thanks to the BSR Resort which includes a man-made beach with artificial waves on Old Mexia Road in Waco.

The Red Bull Foam Wreckers inaugural surf contest tour kicked off at that very beach Sunday. In addition to Waco the tour with eventually reach beaches in San Diego, Florida and even Hawaii.

The contest is a soft top one where surfers are only permitted to use foam surfing boards as opposed to traditional boards made of fiber-glass.

The contests are open to surfers of all skill levels but some big names in professional surfing like Ben Gravy and Jamie O’Brien were all in attendance as well.

More than 100 surfers took part in Sunday’s tournament.

Management at BSR Resort said the park is open everyday for people in and around Central Texas to surf or just lounge on the beach.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake

Latest News

Goodman Museum
Goodman Museum
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
259 in Central Heights
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
TJC Baseball
Apaches earn at-large bid to NJCAA DIII World Series
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Senate OKs compromise on Rep. Schaefer permitless carry bill