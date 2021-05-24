Texas man missing on Mount Whitney rescued

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A Mount Whitney hiker who disappeared as a late-season storm swept through the Sierra Nevada last week was found alive over the weekend.

Sequoia National Park officials say Edward Lee Alderman, 33, of Austin, was rescued several miles west of the Whitney summit on Sunday.

He was reported to be alert, despite injuries, fatigue and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.

Alderman was last seen Thursday as he hiked to the summit, which tops 14,000 feet.

Helicopter crews searched the area Saturday and ground searchers went in on Sunday.

Searchers got a tip from other hikers who heard a voice near Timberline Lake.

