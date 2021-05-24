Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas man missing on Mount Whitney rescued

A Texas man who disappeared on Mount Whitney after a late-season storm swept through has been...
A Texas man who disappeared on Mount Whitney after a late-season storm swept through has been found alive.(NPS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A Mount Whitney hiker who disappeared as a late-season storm swept through the Sierra Nevada last week was found alive over the weekend.

Sequoia National Park officials say Edward Lee Alderman, 33, of Austin, was rescued several miles west of the Whitney summit on Sunday.

He was reported to be alert, despite injuries, fatigue and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.

Alderman was last seen Thursday as he hiked to the summit, which tops 14,000 feet.

Helicopter crews searched the area Saturday and ground searchers went in on Sunday.

Searchers got a tip from other hikers who heard a voice near Timberline Lake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake

Latest News

Two men are being hailed as heroes after rescuing sibling from flooded creek.
Central Texas men hailed heroes after rescuing siblings from Nolan Creek
Life-threatening flooding is ongoing in North Austin County after nearly one foot of rain fell...
Major flooding remains an issue in northern Austin County
Goodman Museum
Goodman Museum
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
The Texas Senate gave its initial approval on Monday to a bill that would ban abortions in...
Texas lawmakers push for statewide ban on abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned