WEBXTRA: Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A crash which led to the deaths of two people in Central Heights on Highway 259 has prompted the family of the deceased to lobby for a speed limit reduction in the area.

The current speed limit through Central Heights is 55 mph. Jeff Badders is asking TxDOT to lower it to at least 45 mph and extend the school zone.

Badders mother-in-law and sister-in-law were killed on Monday, May 17, in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. The family had spent the weekend prior celebrating Badders’ daughter’s wedding.

