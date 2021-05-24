Workforce Solutions holding virtual job fair for child care teachers and workers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is holding a virtual job fair for child care teachers and workers.

The event will feature over 70 jobs in 40 child care centers. Registration is now open for the event being held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can register here.

“Access to child care is a key step for many parents as they head back to work. Fully staffed child care centers increase that availability for more families,” said Mark Durand, WSDET executive director. “Once we learned that widespread vacancies were preventing many child care centers from accepting more children, our Child Care Services and Business Services teams partnered together with child care directors to organize this single industry hiring event. It is a great opportunity to help individuals find career opportunities and get Deep East Texas back to work.”

Individuals who register for the child care hiring event will be able to meet with the employers, explore job openings, ask questions and submit resumes through a virtual platform using a personal computer, phone or other mobile device. In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for, and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.

Registration is required for each event. To register as a job seeker and upload a resume, visit www.detwork.org/JobFairsHiringEvents and choose the May 25, 2021, Child Care Job Fair. Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring event by calling 936-639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org.

