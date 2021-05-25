Certain Energy Star products tax-free over Memorial Day weekend

Texas (KLTV) - You can purchase certain Energy Star energy-efficient products tax-free this weekend and on Memorial Day.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, May 29-31 is the annual Texas ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy, and you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy items tax free.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office says you can buy qualifying ENERGY STAR® energy-efficient products online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax free, when either

the item is both delivered to, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption period; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

A seller accepts an order when the seller has acted to fill the order for immediate shipment.

An order is filled for immediate shipment regardless of whether the shipment is delayed due to a backlog of orders or because stock is currently unavailable to, or on back order by, the seller.

Qualifying products include:

air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)

refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)

ceiling fans

incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

clothes washers

dishwashers

dehumidifiers

Examples of items that do not qualify and are taxable, even if they are ENERGY STAR®-labeled include

water heaters

clothes dryers

freezers

stoves

attic fans

heat pumps

wine refrigerators

kegerators

beverage chillers

