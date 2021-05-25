ETX Playoff Lineup: Softball Regional Finals, Baseball Regional Semis
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There are just a handful of East Texas baseball and softball teams left standing as the state championships near.
Baseball Regional Semifinals
5A Region II Semifinal
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Wednesday, May 26 @ Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday, May 27 @ Rockwall, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday, May 29 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field, 6 p.m. if needed
4A Region III Semifinals
Lufkin Hudson vs. Bellville
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Thursday May 27 @ Madisonville, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday May 29 @ Sam Houston State, 1 p.m.
- Game 3: 30 Min after Game 2 if needed
Rusk vs. Orangefield
- One Game Playoff: Thursday May 27 @ Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.
3A Region II Semifinals
Gunter vs Elysian Fields
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Wednesday May 26 @ Brook Hill, 6 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday May 27 @ Brook Hill, 7 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday, May 29 @ Nevada Community, 5 p.m. if needed
Grandview vs. Atlanta
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Wednesday May 26 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday May 27 @ Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Friday May 28 @ Mike Carter Field, 4:30 p.m. if needed
3A Region III Semifinal
Malakoff vs Woodville
- Best of three series @ Nacogdoches
- Game 1: Thursday May 27, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday May 29 , 2 p.m.
- Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed
2A Region III Semifinal
McLeod vs Garrison
- Best of three series @ Marshall
- Game 1: Thursday May 27, 5 p.m.
- Game 2: Follows Game 1
- Game 3: If needed Saturday May 29, 12 p.m.
Rivercrest vs Alto
- Best of three Series @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field
- Game 1: Thursday May 27, 5 p.m.
- Game 2: Follows Game 1
- Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 29, 2 p.m.
1A Region III Final
Miller Grove vs Kennard
- Best of three series @ Cumberland Academy
- Game 1: Thursday May 27, 5 p.m.
- Game 2: Follows Game 1
- Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 29, 2 p.m.
Softball Regional Finals
5A Region II Final
Lucas Lovejoy vs Hallsville
- Best of three Series
- Game 1: Wednesday May 26 @ Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday May 27 @ Rockwall, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 3: if needed Saturday May 29 @ Whitehouse, 6:00 p.m.
4A Region II Final
Bullard vs Aubrey
- Best of three series @ Grand Saline
- Game 1: Wednesday May 26, 6:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday May 28, 2 p.m.
- Game 3: if needed Saturday May 29, 1 p.m.
3A Region II Final
Rains vs Grandview
- Best of three series @ Duncanville
- Game 1: Tuesday May 25, 6 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday May 27, 6 p.m.
- Game 3: if needed Saturday May 29, 10 a.m.
3A Region III Final
East Bernard vs Diboll
- One game playoff Thursday May 27 @ Spring Grand Oaks High School, 7 p.m.
2A Region III Final
West Sabine vs Lovelady
- Best of three series @ Hudson
- Game 1: Thursday May 27, 6 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday May 28, 6 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday May 29, 12 p.m. if needed
1A Region III Final
Chireno vs Bloomburg
- One game playoff, Saturday May 29 @ Marshall, 12 p.m.
