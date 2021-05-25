Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: Heavy thunderstorms will wind down this evening

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a wet afternoon as heavy showers and thunderstorms have drenched the Piney Woods, upping the rainfall totals to what has been a very wet and soggy month of May.

The ongoing pockets of rain will weaken and fade away this evening, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and a humid overnight as lows drop into the upper 60′s to around 70-degrees.

With rain features leaving the scene on Wednesday, it will be a dry day for many as our rain chance falls off to 30% tomorrow.  Any showers that develop on Wednesday afternoon will be widely scattered and not nearly as heavy as what we saw today.  With more sunshine on tap for tomorrow, look for highs to climb into the middle 80′s.

Thursday will be a partly sunny, warm, humid, and dry day as daytime highs climb into the upper 80′s due to high pressure giving us a brief break from the wet weather.

As we transition toward Friday and the upcoming Memorial Day Observance weekend, it appears a late season cold front will come calling.  This will lead to a 30% chance of rain returning late in the day on Friday before jumping up to 60% on Saturday.  That is when the cold front is expected to make its way through East Texas.

Even though the Memorial Day Observance weekend gets off to a potentially wet start, the payoff will come on Sunday and Monday when drier air and lower humidity filter in with northeasterly breezes.  This will lead to mild nights and warm afternoons under mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine and low humidity days will make for some great weather to hit the lakes and go poolside this weekend.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

