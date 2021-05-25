Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
India the tiger settling in well at new home in East Texas

KLTV cameras allowed to see India for the first time in his new enclosure
By Blake Holland
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston tiger that made national headlines is settling in at his new in East Texas. On Tuesday, KLTV cameras were allowed to see India the tiger and his new home.

“He’s showing all the signs that he’s adjusted very well,” said Noelle Almrud, the ranch director.

It’s been a little over a week since India the tiger arrived at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Henderson County. After spending some time in a temporary enclosure, India made the transition to his new half-acre home over the weekend.

“You can see he’s got a concrete pond, he’s got tall platforms, different hills to explore,” Almrud said. “He’s just having so much fun exploring his new natural habitat.”

India the tiger stalking our camera and reporter in the tall grass.
India the tiger stalking our camera and reporter in the tall grass.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

Almrud said India is acting just like a tiger should: stretching, scratching, and stalking in the tall grass.

“Because he’s so young, we’re hopeful that there wasn’t any damage done to him physically or mentally,” she said.

For the time being, India is being kept away from the other tigers to ensure he doesn’t spread any viruses, diseases, or parasites.

“The next step would be for him to finish up his quarantine, and then we would put him closer to other tigers and watch how he acts,” Almrud said.

Tigers typically live in solitude in the wild, so Almrud said it’s not a sure bet that India will even care to interact with the others.

“But we do have Elsa who was rescued earlier this year that is about the same age. And if they are both interested in each other, than we will definitely pursue an introduction. But if not, then they can live by themselves quite comfortably.”

The hope is that India will live out the rest of his life at Black Beauty Ranch, Almrud said.

