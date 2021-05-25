Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lego unveils world map, largest set ever

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Lego has just revealed its largest set ever - a world map.

It includes 11,000 pieces.

When constructed, the map is more than 2 feet high and 3 feet wide.

The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.

It also comes with pins to highlight specific destinations, like future trips or where you’ve visited.

The world map costs $250.

It will be available on the Lego website June 1.

