Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-25-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-25-21
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few light showers are around the area this morning with warm, muggy conditions.  Expect mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon.  Showers and thunderstorms will once again develop through the afternoon, but diminish by evening.  Chances for rain continue tomorrow, but will be lower.  Only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday afternoon.  A little bit of sunshine and finally another dry forecast for Thursday.  By Friday, a weak cold front moves into the northern portions of East Texas.  This will bring a slight chance for rain that will increase Saturday if the cold front moves far enough south.  Breaks in the clouds are expected for Sunday and Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-25-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-25-21

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary