Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for a defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters Monday that incriminating admissions Richard Lavigne made in a series of recent interviews with an investigator further implicated the longtime suspect in 13-year-old Danny Croteau’s death.

Gulluni says his office was prepared to prosecute Lavigne for Croteau’s murder, but he died Friday at the age of 80 before he could be arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary

Latest News

A year after George Floyd's death, some things in Minneapolis have changed while others remain...
Minneapolis marks 1-year anniversary of George Floyd's slaying
Paul, a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate, tweeted Monday that he takes any...
Sheriff: Suspicious package at Sen. Paul’s home is non-toxic
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a banner...
Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians
Top priority continues to remain on organizing safe and secure Olympic Games for everyone, IOC...
IOC president: Safe Olympics is top priority