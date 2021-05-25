Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

San Antonio murder suspect arrested in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a man wanted on a murder charge out of...
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a man wanted on a murder charge out of San Antonio.(File photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a man wanted on a murder charge out of San Antonio.

Keith Corley, 26, was apprehended Monday night without incident, reports KSAT-TV.

Corley is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Delon Lamont Weaver, 24 at an apartment complex Monday on San Antonio’s east side.

Corley was arrested hours after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached

Latest News

Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
The Gayla Mize Gardens at SFA was the last trail system to open after the February snowstorm...
Extreme weather causes problems at SFA Gayla Mize Gardens
The Gayla Mize Gardens at SFA was the last trail system to open after the February snowstorm...
Extreme weather causes problems at SFA Gayla Mize Gardens
WEBXTRA: Diboll softball preview
WEBXTRA: Diboll softball final preview
(Source: Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts)
Certain Energy Star products tax-free over Memorial Day weekend