Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA athletics brings home one final SLC Commissioner’s Cup

(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic Department has been awarded the 2020-21 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Cup. The school also was awarded the women’s sports title in the conference.

SFA earned seven titles in total, with regular-season championships in women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball and women’s outdoor track & field, along with men’s indoor and outdoor track & field trophies. The program also had third-place finishes in women’s cross country, indoor track & field and beach volleyball.

SFA finished with a 13-point lead over second-place Central Arkansas on the women’s side, and with a 21-point difference over runner-up Sam Houston State in the Commissioner’s Cup standings.

This is the final conference trophy they will win in the Southland before heading to the Western Athletic Conference on July 1.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached

Latest News

Kennard Baseball
ETX Playoff Lineup: Softball Regional Finals, Baseball Regional Semis
Apaches earn bid
Apaches earn at-large bid to NJCAA DIII World Series
SFA Track
SFA Track and field athletes preparing for NCAA Regionals
TJC Baseball
Apaches earn at-large bid to NJCAA DIII World Series